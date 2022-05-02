Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of May 2-8.

Considering how much we loved Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn as Captain Christopher Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in Discovery Season 2, is it any wonder Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ premiere (May 5 on Paramount+) tops our list? We can’t wait to see them again with the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. It’s a busy week for streaming, with HBO Max exploring the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette), in The Staircase (May 5) and Titus Welliver returning as Harry Bosch in the spinoff Bosch: Legacy (May 6 on Freevee).

Over on CBS, Blue Bloods signs off until the fall with its 12th season finale (May 6) — and a new, non-Reagan dinner guest. Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles (May 8) celebrates a major milestone: its 300th episode, with Richard Gant guest starring as Sam’s (LL Cool J) father and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) thinking about the next step with Anna (Bar Paly).

In specials this week is The Kentucky Derby (May 7 on NBC), the horse race held annually in Louisville, Kentucky. Plus, HBO reunites the Spring Awakening cast and creative team for a reunion concert and documentary that includes never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and the stars, including Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele, reflecting on their experiences (May 3).

Nothing returns to the list from last week.