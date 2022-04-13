Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is back on the case in a new trailer for Amazon Freevee‘s spinoff series Bosch: Legacy.

In addition to that new preview, Amazon Freevee has announced that the show will premiere on Friday, May 6. And in the new series, picking up after the seven-season run of Bosch on Prime Video, he may have quit being a cop with the Los Angeles Police Department (which made a lot of noise), but his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), is following in his footsteps while he’s busy working private cases.

The first season of the spinoff is loosely based on Michael Connelly’s The Wrong Side of Goodbye and follows Harry as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. For his first job, he is tasked with finding the only potential heir to an ailing billionaire, Whitney Vance. He clashes with powerful figures who have a vested interest in that person not being found. When he looks into the family tree, he discovers shocking revelations spanning generations. Since he doesn’t have a badge and prefers old-school tactics, Maurice “Mo” Bassi (recurring guest star Stephen A. Chang), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares his fondness for smooth jazz and commitment to justice, becomes an invaluable resource.

Meanwhile, as a rookie patrol officer, Maddie is paired with Reina Vasquez (recurring guest star Denise Sanchez), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. She must figure out what kind of cop she wants to be. Harry, who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts—believes it’s clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job. David Moses, William Devane, Phil Morris, Kate Burton, Steven Flynn, Aisha Kabia, Jai Rodriguez, Danielle Larracuente, and Michael Rose also recur.

Bosch: Legacy comes from Fabel Entertainment and is executive produced by Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes directed the pilot. Catch the full trailer, below, and don’t miss Bosch: Legacy when it debuts next month on Amazon Freevee.

Bosch: Legacy, Series Premiere, Friday, May 6, Amazon Freevee

