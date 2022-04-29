‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale: Who’s the Latest Dinner Guest? (PHOTOS)

John Paul Filo/CBS

The list of non-Reagans who have joined the family at Sunday dinner is a small one, but with the Blue Bloods Season 12 finale, it’s growing by one.

In “Silver Linings,” airing May 6, as the photos reveal, Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa), who works as an investigator at the D.A.’s office, often with Erin (Bridget Moynahan), has scored that coveted invite. What will lead to that? We’ll have to wait and see, but it isn’t too surprising to see that Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the late Joe Reagan’s son and Frank’s (Tom Selleck) grandson, is also present for the dinner, given that the logline reveals he’s working with his uncles, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes).

In the Season 12 finale, Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented, trafficked teenage girl converges with Danny and Baez’s (Marisa Ramirez) investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when he calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and her partner.

Sunday dinner is usually limited to members of the Reagan family — blood relatives and those who have married in. For example, Eddie’s first dinner was when she and Jamie announced their engagement. Erin’s ex-husband Jack (Peter Hermann) attended one (which he didn’t have to since he didn’t lose the bet). As for attendees not related to a Reagan by blood or marriage, Anthony joins Baez and Frank’s former partner Lenny (Treat Williams).

Scroll down for a look at Anthony at the dinner table in “Silver Linings.”

Blue Bloods, Season 12 Finale, Friday, May 6, 10/9c, CBS

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Frank (Tom Selleck)

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

What’s going on?

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk)

Will Hochman as Joe Hill, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Joe (Will Hochman), Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray), and Erin (Bridget Moynahan)

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Danny (Donnie Walhberg) and Sean (Andrew Terraciano)

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Erin

Steven Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Welcome to Sunday dinner, Anthony (Steven Schirripa)!

Steven Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Anthony and Danny

Will Hochman as Joe Hill, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan and Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

What’s Henry (Len Cariou) telling them?

Will Hochman as Joe Hill in Blue Bloods
John Paul Filo/CBS

Welcome back to dinner, Joe!

John Paul Filo/CBS

Dinner is packed for the finale!

