‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale: Who’s the Latest Dinner Guest? (PHOTOS)

The list of non-Reagans who have joined the family at Sunday dinner is a small one, but with the Blue Bloods Season 12 finale, it’s growing by one.

In “Silver Linings,” airing May 6, as the photos reveal, Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa), who works as an investigator at the D.A.’s office, often with Erin (Bridget Moynahan), has scored that coveted invite. What will lead to that? We’ll have to wait and see, but it isn’t too surprising to see that Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the late Joe Reagan’s son and Frank’s (Tom Selleck) grandson, is also present for the dinner, given that the logline reveals he’s working with his uncles, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes).

In the Season 12 finale, Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented, trafficked teenage girl converges with Danny and Baez’s (Marisa Ramirez) investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when he calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and her partner.

See Also Why We Still Love Family Dinners on 'Blue Bloods' The weekly meal remains a highlight of the CBS drama 12 seasons in.

Sunday dinner is usually limited to members of the Reagan family — blood relatives and those who have married in. For example, Eddie’s first dinner was when she and Jamie announced their engagement. Erin’s ex-husband Jack (Peter Hermann) attended one (which he didn’t have to since he didn’t lose the bet). As for attendees not related to a Reagan by blood or marriage, Anthony joins Baez and Frank’s former partner Lenny (Treat Williams).

Scroll down for a look at Anthony at the dinner table in “Silver Linings.”

Blue Bloods, Season 12 Finale, Friday, May 6, 10/9c, CBS