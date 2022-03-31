‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: Meet the Characters Joining Pike, Spock & Number One (VIDEO)

The U.S.S. Enterprise is about to embark on a journey to explore new worlds around the galaxy, and the latest Star Trek Paramount+ series will likely bring you even more fan-favorites, just like the introduction of three of its characters in Discovery Season 2.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck are reprising their roles as Captain Christopher Pike, Number One, and Science Officer Spock, respectively, and joining them on the Enterprise on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are some familiar (and some not) characters. With the premiere just over a month away (May 5), Paramount+ has started introducing fans to those we did not meet on Star Trek: Discovery.

Celia Rose Gooding’s Cadet Nyota Uhura speaks 37 languages, but, as the video below shows, that doesn’t mean that when the universal translator isn’t processing that she can just fill in. “Who knows where I’ll end up?” she wonders. “I guess I’m still searching.” As Spock notes, “Starfleet would be fortunate to have an officer like you.”

Christina Chong’s La’an Noonien-Singh is the ship’s chief of security, and you can see why she’s the right person for the job below. “When I was a kid, I was the only one to survive. I know what it feels like to be alone,” she says.

Melissa Navia’s Lt. Erica Ortegas is the pilot — and a very good one. “You know how you used to brag you were going to be the best pilot ever to graduate the Academy?” Pike asks. Watch the proof to see if that’s true:

Lieutenant Ortegas came to fly—you’re gonna want to hold onto something. #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds premieres May 5 on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/o8r3SNcJ68 — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) March 30, 2022

Engineer Hemmer’s (Bruce Horak) other senses compensate because he can’t see, though if you ask him, “they are superior.” As he sees it, “you humans waste so much life worrying about death. The Aenar believe the end only comes once you have fulfilled your purpose.” And his purpose? He shares in the video.

The Enterprise needs an engineer, and Hemmer is the Aenar for the job. #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds premieres May 5 on @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/O1bd7oORqX — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) March 30, 2022

The Enterprise‘s chief medical officer is Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), who uses something that “will become Federation standard … eventually.” As you can see, he can handle himself in a crisis.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 5, Paramount+