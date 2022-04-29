‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: Watch the Opening Titles (VIDEO)

If you love to live in nostalgia, the incredible Star Trek: Strange New Worlds opening titles are right up your alley.

With the premiere of the newest Star Trek series on Paramount+ less than a week away, the streaming service released its opening titles. “Space, the final frontier,” Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, says. “These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no one has gone before.” Watch them below.

These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise… Here’s your first look at the opening titles from #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds! pic.twitter.com/090MUm2Nbd — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 29, 2022

“Perhaps the greatest honor of my career to date was getting to utter these words: ‘Space, the final frontier…’ I could not be more proud to be a part of the @StarTrekOnPPlus

team and I could not be more grateful to the Trek community,” Mount wrote on Twitter with the release of the video. “From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU.”

Those are the same words — with the exception of “no one” instead of “no man” from Star Trek: The Original Series‘ opening titles, by William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk. (Paul Wesley will be playing Kirk in the second season of Strange New Worlds.) Watch those credits below.

Strange New Worlds is based on the years Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following him, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) — all three of whom were introduced in Discovery Season 2 — in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the starship as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Series Premiere, Thursday, Paramount+