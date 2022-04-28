‘NCIS: LA’ Episode 300: Richard Gant Guest Stars as Sam’s Father (PHOTOS)

It’s a family affair in the milestone 300th episode of NCIS: Los Angeles on May 8, with Richard Gant guest starring as Special Agent Sam Hanna’s (LL Cool J) father, Raymond.

In “Work & Family,” Sam moves in with his father. Considering what we heard from their relationship in “MWD,” something tells us it won’t be too easy for them to live together. Raymond had gone out without his caretaker and called Sam, not knowing where he was. When Sam tried to tell him to sit and wait for him, Raymond didn’t like his son telling him to stop walking and talking and hung up. Sam had to trace his phone to find him. It turned out that Raymond had forgotten he drove to the store and walked home, then got turned around. Check out photos of Sam and his father above and below.

Also in this upcoming episode, the team investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while trying to break into a military base. Plus, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) wants to take the next step with Anna (Bar Paly). Might he finally be proposing?

The 300th episode comes as NCIS: LA nears the end of its 13th season, with the finale set to air on May 22. The good news is we already know it will be back for a 14th, after it was renewed in March.

