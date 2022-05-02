Peacock Announces First Original Films From LeBron James, Chloe Bailey & John Woo

The NBC streamer Peacock has revealed three upcoming original films set to premiere on the service in 2023, including projects from LeBron James, John Woo, and a Chloe Bailey-starring feature from Will Packer.

Each film is part of the previously announced collaboration with Universal Pictures to produce several Peacock exclusives. The first is Shooting Stars, made in collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company. It follows James’ origin story as a high school basketball player and is currently being filmed in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The second is Praise This, from Girls Trip producer Packer. It stars singer-actress Bailey as the newest member of a community’s church choir. As Bailey’s character pushes the members in a more modern musical direction, her involvement with an irreverent hip-hop star may kick off (or jeopardize) her own music career.

Lastly, famed director Woo returns to reimagine and direct his own classic, The Killer. The action thriller was originally released in 1989 and starred Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee, and Sally Yeh. It revolves around the assassin Ah Jon, who accidentally damages the eyes of a singer during a shootout. In order to earn money for the singer’s eye operation, Ah Jon takes on one last hit.

Further details on casting for the above movies have not yet been revealed.

See Also 'Space Force' Canceled After 2 Seasons at Netflix A roundup of all of the shows that are coming to an end this year.

“We know people join Peacock to watch movies, so we are constantly adding more to serve fans,” said President of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer and International for NBCU Kelly Campbell. “Together with the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, we are excited to deliver fresh, exclusive, original films next year to our customers in addition to the legendary Universal Pictures blockbuster films and beloved franchises streaming now.”