black-ish Ending After 8 Seasons on ABC

It’s technically a new year, but it’s already the middle of the 2021-2022 TV season, which has been filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy — but not all are going to be sticking around to see next season.

Series can’t last forever, and there are only so many time slots for networks to fill, so eventually, all must come to an end (planned or otherwise). Below is the list of all the TV shows you’ll be saying goodbye to this year. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)

ABC

black-ish, 8 seasons

AMC

The Walking Dead, 11 seasons

Better Call Saul, 6 seasons

Kevin Can F**k Himself, 2 seasons

BBC America

Killing Eve, 4 seasons

HBO

His Dark Materials, 3 seasons

Netflix

Grace and Frankie, 7 seasons

The Crown, 6 seasons

Ozark, 4 seasons

Dead to Me, 3 seasons

See Also 14 Most Underrated TV Performances of 2021 From Margaret Qualley's moving 'Maid' performance to Zahn McClarnon's role on 'Reservation Dogs.'

TNT

Animal Kingdom, 6 seasons