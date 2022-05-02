‘The Equalizer’ Brings on New Showrunners Ahead of Likely Season 3

There has been a shake-up behind the scenes at the CBS crime drama The Equalizer as the series’ creators, Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, have stepped down as showrunners.

As first reported by Deadline, Joseph C. Wilson, who has been with the show since Season 1, and Adam Glass (The Chi) have been named new showrunners for the third season. While CBS has yet to officially renew the series, the hiring of new showrunners is a positive sign for the Queen Latifah-starring drama.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we did to bring The Equalizer to audiences,” Marlowe and Miller told Deadline. “It’s been an honor and privilege to work with one of the most talented casts and crews in the business. Now, in the spirit of The Equalizer, it’s time to raise up other important voices who we know will carry on the heart and soul of this show.”

Wilson was a writer on Season 1 of The Equalizer before being upped to executive producer in Season 2. Meanwhile, Glass previously worked on Cold Case and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and served as co-exec producer on The Chi.

The Equalizer premiered on February 7, 2021, and is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name. It stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall (aka the Equalizer), a divorced single mother and former CIA operative who acts as a street vigilante for justice. The series also stars Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Liza Lapira as Melody “Mel” Bayani, and Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian.

See Also Queen Latifah Talks Chris Noth's 'Equalizer' Exit: 'Justice Has to Prevail' Also dropped from the finale of 'And Just Like That...,' Noth departed the CBS thriller series following the several sexual assault allegations made against him.

Last year, controversy surrounded the show when cast member Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by five women. Noth stated that the claims were “categorically false”; however, the decision was made to remove the Sex and the City actor from the show. His character, William Bishop, made his last on-screen appearance in the January 2 episode, which was filmed before the allegations came to light.