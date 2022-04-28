‘Our Flag Means Death’ Creator on His Plan if HBO Max Doesn’t Renew for Season 2

“First step would be to see if another streamer would like a hit show that’s become a cultural phenomenon,” Jenkins replied. “I’m told those are desirable.”

Yeah, we’d say it’s fairly accurate that streaming services would enjoy having a hit series. How long do we have to keep screaming this into the void before our favorite pirate boyfriends get to continue their story? If the unspeakable should happen and the series is left with that massive cliffhanger of an ending, it’s good to hear the cast and crew will try to get it produced elsewhere.

The current age of TV makes saving a beloved series more possible than ever. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was saved by NBC after FOX nixed it. It’s hard to imagine there aren’t other streaming services that would be eager to offer Our Flag a lifeboat. Not only because analysis from Parrot Analytics states it’s the most popular show on the internet right now with nothing in close competition, but also because of the optic benefits of saving such a beloved series.

The Our Flag fandom is so strong and ever-growing, it’s wild that HBO Max would risk alienating it by refusing to bring the show back. And truly, the decision would wreak of homophobia to some. Another streaming service coming to its rescue has clear monetary and social benefits.

Jenkins has already prepared for the worst and finds solace in the fact that he and the crew created such a beloved show.

“This is not what you want to hear when you want something to come back,” Jenkins said, “but it is on some level like amazing that they let us do this. And if they decide not to do it, it’s going to be a bummer. But ultimately at the end of the day, don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Thanks, but we’ll definitely still cry. A lot. And the Our Flag fandom agrees. Just look at the tweets from fans begging for HBO Max to #RenewOurFlagMeansDeath:

if our flag means death doesn’t get renewed for season two a terrifying storm of homosexual rage and chaos that has never been seen before will be released upon the world. no one will be safe — angie 🏴‍☠️🌈 press LIKE bitch!! (@vloggertaika) April 27, 2022

I just found out YOU STILL HAVEN’T ANNOUNCED SEASON 2 OF OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH https://t.co/waaYyusHf5 — has OFMD season 2 been announced yet? (@isofmdout) April 20, 2022

If and when the renewal does come, Jenkins knows where he wants to take Season 2 next. And it’s an exciting peek into future scalawag shenanigans with the “unusually strong” cast.

“That’s the joy of working with an ensemble,” he told TheWrap. “And, you know, the tricky thing about making the first season of an ensemble comedy is you don’t really know what everybody’s superpower is. And then you learn it. With a second season, you know everybody and what they do way better and you can, make it tailor made for them.”

The cast also can’t believe the outpouring of love and fervor for the series, saying, “I think we’re all in awe. Other people I’ve talked to in the cast and the production, I think everybody’s like, You never get this. This never happens. It’s one of those things where you just savor it, because how often does this happen?”

Once in a blue moon, my friend. Let’s all try to bask in the moon glow.

Our Flag Means Death, Season 1, Streaming Now, HBO Max