FX Reveals Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Drama Series ‘The Old Man’

Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges is making his return to acting in the upcoming FX series The Old Man, set to premiere Thursday, June 17.

The seven-episode drama is based on the best-selling novel by Thomas Perry and follows Dan Chase (Bridges), a former CIA operative who absconded from the Company decades ago and has been living off the grid. However, Chase soon finds himself confronting his past when an assassin arrives and tries to take him out.

In addition to Bridges, the series also stars John Lithgow (Perry Mason) as the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper, who is tasked with hunting Chase down because of his complex past with the rogue fugitive. Alia Shawkat (Search Party) portrays Harper’s protégé, Angela Adams, while E.J. Bonilla (Unforgettable) plays CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters.

Rounding out the cast are Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce) as highly trained special ops contractor Julian Carson and Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers) as Zoe McDonald, who, after renting a room to Chase, draws on reserves she never knew she had to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

Bill Heck (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Leem Lubany (Condor), and Pej Vahdat (Dynasty) also star in the series.

The Old Man marks Bridges’ return to screens following his cancer diagnosis. On October 19, 2020, the True Grit star announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and undergone chemotherapy. However, he revealed on September 12, 2021, that his cancer was in remission.

Bridges’ last acting gig came in the 2018 neo-noir thriller film Bad Times at the El Royale, and the last time he appeared in a TV acting role was in the 2008 made-for-TV movie A Dog Year. He’s best known for starring in the films The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart, and Tron.

The Old Man, First Two Episodes, Thursday, June 17, 10/9c, FX