FX Sends Support to Jeff Bridges After Lymphoma Diagnosis

Following actor Jeff Bridges' announcement that he has lymphoma, FX released a statement of support, wishing him a "safe and full recovery." (Bridges is set to return to television on its upcoming drama The Old Man.)

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support," FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu, and FXP said in the statement. "And, as Jeff always says, 'We are all in this together.' Jeff, we are all in this together with you."

On Monday October 19, Bridges revealed his diagnosis on Twitter. "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

In a subsequent tweet, he thanked his family and friends for their support, and encouraged everyone to vote. "I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes," he wrote. "And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together."

Following the announcement, well wishes flooded social media. His Old Man costar John Lithgow wrote on Twitter, "With the love and support of absolutely everyone, @TheJeffBridges will do just fine #TheDudeAbides."

The drama is currently in production. Bridges stars as Dan Chase, who's been living off the grid since leaving the CIA decades earlier, but who must reconcile his past when an assassin targets him. He also serves as an executive producer. The Old Man also stars Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, and EJ Bonilla. Produced by Touchstone Television and FX Productions, it is set to premiere on FX on Hulu in 2021.

