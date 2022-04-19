‘Mythic Quest’: F. Murray Abraham Exits After 2 Seasons

F. Murray Abraham is leaving Mythic Quest after two seasons at Apple TV+, Lionsgate confirmed April 19. The reason is unknown.

“F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of Mythic Quest,” Lionsgate told Vanity Fair in a statement. “Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

Abraham played video game auteur C.W. Longbottom in the Apple TV+ series alongside Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, and David Hornsby. The comedy, created by McElhenney and his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crew Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, shows video game developers engaging in hard-fought battles in the workplace.

Mythic Quest Season 2 came out in May 2021, and it has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. We’re still waiting for details about Mythic Quest Season 3 and a release date.

“With the quarantine finally over, the new season of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction,” Apple TV+ said of Season 2.

“Meanwhile, C.W. reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Burch and Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Pudi),” the season description continued.

Abraham currently plays the voice of Egyptian god Khonshu in Moon Knight on Disney+. He has also been cast in The White Lotus Season 2 at HBO.

Mythic Quest Season 3, Release Date TBA, Apple TV+