‘The White Lotus’: Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

Following the success of HBO‘s The White Lotus in 2021, the limited series will officially return for more resort drama.

Whether it’s the casting or setting, plenty of details about the forthcoming second season has been unveiled already. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the show’s return so far.

Cast

Season 1 fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge was one of the first stars rumored to have been cast for Season 2 as she’d reprise her role in the universe that was previously established. We can only imagine what Tanya McQuoid would be getting up to in Season 2!

As for the newest faces joining the show, Season 2 welcomes Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, and Adam DiMarco. Plaza’s been cast as Harper Spiller, a woman who is vacationing with her husband and his friends.

Meanwhile, Abraham plays Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son Dominic (Imperioli), and his recent college graduate grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco). Hollander’s Quentin is an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and nephew, and Richardson’s been cast as Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss.

The Setting

Season 1 took place at the titular resort’s Hawaii-based location, but things are changing a bit for Season 2 as the focus shifts to Sicily. According to Variety, the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace will serve as the Italian-set White Lotus resort. It’s unclear if filming is going on right now, but the hotel’s bookings are currently blocked out until April 1.

The Team

The show would not have its unique flair without creator, writer, director, and executive producer Mike White who previously teamed with HBO for Enlightened with Laura Dern. White will be back to helm this second season of The White Lotus.

Premiere Date

No premiere date or year has been set at this time but considering the show’s practical setting and lack of fantastical elements like some of HBO’s bigger productions such as Game of Thrones or its forthcoming prequel series House of the Dragon, it doesn’t seem like viewers will have to wait too long to check back into The White Lotus.

Stay tuned for updates as the second season continues to take shape at HBO and relive every hilariously dark moment from the show’s first season by streaming it now on HBO Max.

The White Lotus, Season 2, TBA, HBO