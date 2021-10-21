‘Mythic Quest’ Crosses Over With ‘Ted Lasso’ as Apple TV+ Announces Seasons 3 & 4

Mythic Quest is leveling up as Apple TV+ renews the workplace comedy from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz for Seasons 3 and 4.

The news was shared in a hilarious video reveal featuring McElhenney, who also stars in the sitcom, along with guest star Anthony Hopkins, and fellow Apple TV+ star Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis. Taking McElhenney’s signature comedic style, the video begins as a FaceTime call between him and Hopkins as he informs the Oscar-winning actor about the renewal.

Hopkins can’t seem to remember the show’s title nor McElhenney’s first name during the silly exchange that’s interrupted by Sudeikis who rings Hopkins. Ditching McElhenney for the recent Emmy winner, Hopkins answers Sudeikis’s FaceTime eagerly and even begs for a role in Ted Lasso Season 3.

The hilarious announcement video, above, was shared by the stars on social media. Season 2 of Mythic Quest streamed earlier this year and earned Hopkins an Emmy nomination for narrating the special episode Mythic Quest: Everlight. The writers’ room for Season 3 is slated to open later this year as the team prepares for the next chapter of this lauded series.

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

Mythic Quest follows a team behind one of the biggest multiplayer video games of all time for which McElhenney’s character Ian Grimm is the company’s creative director. The series costars F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, and David Hornsby who also executive produces. Additional stars include Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs.

