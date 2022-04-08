‘Severance’ and More Apple Finales, ‘Black Lady Sketch Show,’ Magnum Directs ‘Magnum,’ The ‘Knives’ Are Out

It’s a flurry of farewells on the Apple TV+ streamer, with finales of the thrilling Severance, the moving The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and the animated charmer Central Park. Robin Thede’s hilarious A Black Lady Sketch Show returns for a third season of over-the-top shenanigans. Jay Hernandez goes behind the camera as a first-time director of Magnum P.I. While Apple’s Slow Horses subverts the spy genre, Prime Video adapts a modern classic with Chris Pine as a CIA agent in All the Old Knives.

Apple TV+

Severance

Season Finale

The good news: Apple just renewed this trippy workplace satire/thriller for a second season. The bad news: We’ll have to wait for it, and that’s going to feel like torture given the multiple cliffhangers and shocking reveals in the season finale. One thing’s for sure: Working at Lumen Industries, where employees agree to have their outside memories severed from their office selves, may never be the same again.

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Season Premiere 11/10c

Creator/star Robin Thede’s uproarious sketch showcase launches its third season in fabulously unhinged style. Highlights include parodies of the Purge movies (involving defective hair products) and Hidden Figures (which finds a way to make slapping funny again), and a rant on the death of the UPN network that had me laughing out loud. Notable guest stars include Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, David Alan Grier and Wanda Sykes as a bombing stand-up comic’s enthusiastic heckler.

CBS

Magnum P.I. (2018)

9/8c

Series star Jay Hernandez goes behind the camera in his directorial debut for an episode that’s deeply personal for the Hawaiian private eye. His mission: clearing the name of his late Navy SEAL buddy Sebastian Nuzo (Domenick Lombardozzi), who is posthumously implicated in a murder.

All the Old Knives

Movie Premiere

Chris Pine stars in author Olen Steinhauer’s adaptation of his 2015 spy novel as veteran CIA agent Henry Pelham, who’s hunting for the mole who leaked intelligence that led to a fatal plane hijacking eight years earlier. His search takes him around the globe, ultimately to California, where Henry reunites with his ex-lover and former colleague Celia (Westworld’s Thandiwe Newton), who may or may not know more than she’s letting on.

Slow Horses

The great British actor Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) plays Celia’s former boss in Knives and also has a choice (if minor) role in this inspired twist on the spy genre. He is seen sparingly as a veteran MI5 agent and grandfather of disgraced young spy River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), who in the pivotal third episode is on the run after his partner, Sid (Olivia Cooke), is shot while on a rogue surveillance. There’s mayhem within the halls and stairways of Slough House, a dumping ground for spies who’ve seen better days. Their cantankerous boss, Jackson Lamb (an hilariously dyspeptic Gary Oldman), mocks them mercilessly, but when they’re put in danger as we learn more about who’s really behind the kidnapping of a student being threatened with public execution, we realize Jackson has their back. “They’re my losers,” he insists, but can they survive this dark night of the soul?

Also in adieu mode on the Apple site:

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey: Samuel L. Jackson’s powerful performance in the title role reaches poignant new heights in the limited series’ finale when Ptolemy once again begins to lose his grip on reality, but not before dressing for destiny (in red suit and hat) as he prepares to confront his great-nephew’s killer and ensure his legacy lives on.

Central Park: The tuneful animated comedy closes its second season amid a glorious snowfall. And while there’s nothing more beautiful than Central Park cloaked in newly fallen snow, the blizzard adds complications for the Tillermans as they try to stop Bitsy’s (the hilarious Stanley Tucci) scheme to buy the park and turn it into the world’s biggest mall. Wyclef Jean provides and performs on the climactic song, “A Walk in the Park.”

Inside Friday TV: