NBC Season Finale Dates: One Chicago, ‘New Amsterdam’ & More

It’s hard to believe, but there may only be a handful (or fewer!) new episodes left of your favorite NBC shows this season, as the network has set finale dates for its lineup.

We already knew when we’d be saying goodbye to the Pearson family on This Is Us, with its series finale date (May 24) set in February. Now, we know the season finale dates for the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, Mr. Mayor, New Amsterdam, and more.

Fortunately, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, The Blacklist, and New Amsterdam have all already been renewed for the 2022-2023 season. (Dick Wolf’s four dramas were picked up for three additional seasons in February 2020, while New Amsterdam will be back for a shortened final season.)

Check out NBC’s finale dates below.

Tuesday, April 12

10:00 p.m.: The Thing About Pam (Limited Series Finale)

Monday, May 2

10:00 p.m.: The Endgame (Season 1 Finale)

Monday, May 9

8:00 p.m.: American Song Contest (Season 1 Finale)

Tuesday, May 17

8:30 p.m.: Mr. Mayor (Season 2 Finale)

Thursday, May 19

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (Season 21 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Season 23 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 2 Finale)

Tuesday, May 24

8:00 p.m.: Young Rock (New Episode)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (Season 2 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: This Is Us (Series Finale)

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (Season 4 Finale)

Wednesday, May 25

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season 7 Finale)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season 10 Finale)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season 9 Finale)

Friday, May 27

8:00 p.m.: The Blacklist (Season 9 Finale)

Sunday, June 19

10:00 p.m.: Transplant (Season 2 Finale)