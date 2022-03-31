‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Renewed at CBS

All the shows that are part of one of CBS’ hit franchises are sticking around for another year. The network has renewed NCIS (for Season 20), NCIS: Los Angeles (for Season 14), and NCIS: Hawai’i (for Season 2) for the 2022-2023 season. (The news comes days after the first NCIS crossover with Hawai’i aired.)

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

NCIS is the #1 broadcast series this season, with 11.11 million viewers and an improvement of 149 percent on its time slot (it moved to Mondays at 9/8c). It stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole. Mark Harmon, who continues to serve as an executive producer, exited as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the fourth episode of the current season.

NCIS: LA is averaging 7.27 million viewers and will air its 300th episode on Sunday, May 8. It stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney.

NCIS: Hawai’i averages 8.29 million viewers and is virtually tied for the #1 new drama. It stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan.

NCIS is also going international, as was reported in February. CBS Studios is producing a local version for Australia, NCIS: Sydney, for Network 10 and Paramount+ in Australia.

The three NCISes join the previously renewed The Amazing Race, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon on CBS’ schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS