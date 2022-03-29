‘Chesapeake Shores’ to End With Season 6 on Hallmark Channel

The O’Brien family will be back, and it sounds like we shouldn’t be too worried about one of those season-ending cliffhangers.

Hallmark Channel has announced that Chesapeake Shores is returning for a 10-episode sixth and final season, set to premiere later this summer. Series stars Robert Buckley (Evan Kincaid), Meghan Ory (Abby O’Brien), Treat Williams (Mick O’Brien), Barbara Niven (Megan O’Brien), Laci J. Mailey (Jess O’Brien), Emilie Ullerup (Bree O’Brien), Brendan Penny (Kevin O’Brien), and Andrew Francis (Connor O’Brien) will all be back.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable,” Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series, said in a statement. “We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

Based on the New York Times bestselling books by Sherryl Woods, the series explores the lives and loves of four generations of the O’Brien family. Season 5 ended with Connor having a heart attack (but with Francis returning, we think he’ll be OK), Mick making us worry he might be taking too many painkillers, and Abby choosing between Evan and Jay (Greyston Holt). We’ll have to wait to see who she called to say “I have been thinking about you and I think maybe we should give this a try,” but at least now we know we’ll find out.

Chesapeake Shores is a Chesapeake Shores production in association with Daniel L. Paulson Entertainment (Canada). Dan Paulson is executive producer. Phoef Sutton serves as executive producer and showrunner. Woods, Matt Drake, and Nancey Silvers also serve as executive producers. The first five seasons are now streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

Chesapeake Shores, Sixth and Final Season, Summer 2022, Hallmark Channel