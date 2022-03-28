‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Meet Dylan McDermott’s Remy Scott (PHOTOS)

We’re only two weeks away from meeting the Fugitive Task Force’s new leader, following Julian McMahon’s exit from FBI: Most Wanted: Dylan McDermott‘s Remy Scott.

CBS tweeted out photos of McDermott, solo and with members of the team — Keisha Castle-Hughes (who plays Hana Gibson), Alexa Davalos (who plays Kristin Gaines), and Miguel Gomez (who plays Ivan Ortiz) — as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. The only one missing from the photos is Roxy Sternberg, who plays Sheryll Barnes. He will make his debut in the April 12 episode. Check out the photos, as well as the first promo with McDermott, below.

Meet @DylanMcDermott as the new head of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force — Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott on April 12. #FBIMostWanted pic.twitter.com/YYut7ZizC9 — FBI: Most Wanted (@MostWantedCBS) March 28, 2022

McMahon’s Jess LaCroix was written out in the March 8 episode and was killed in the line of duty. The following episode featured a visit from Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (FBI‘s Alana De La Garza) during which she said they’d be replacing him once they’d vetted the candidates.

“We looked at [bringing in a new character] as an opportunity to reinvigorate, to shake up the dynamic. … He shows up, and we’re off to the races,” showrunner and executive producer David Hudgins told TV Insider.

“As writers, we were thinking it should be somebody who does have a different style than Jess, somebody who has a different outlook, maybe approaches the cases in a different way, but ultimately just like Jess, is motivated by justice, by getting the fugitive in every episode,” he continued. “We felt like here’s a chance for somebody to do things a little bit differently and watching the team adjust to that is interesting.”

