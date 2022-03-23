7 Ways the ‘FBI’ Shows Remembered ‘Most Wanted’ Jess

Terry O'Quinn, Roxy Sternberg, Jen Landon, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Alexa Davalos in FBI Most Wanted
Mark Schäfer/CBS

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 15 “Incel.”]

The Fugitive Task Force must move on without its leader, Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), who was killed in the line of duty. But that doesn’t mean anyone will forget him.

After Jess was shot in the neck protecting a woman from her abusive boyfriend in “Shattered,” the next episode picks up a week later, and FBI‘s Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) checks on them. Everyone’s grieving, though one member of the team is outwardly struggling a bit more than the others. They do their jobs, but once the case is over, they gather at Jess’ house with his girlfriend Sarah (Jen Landon) and his father Byron (Terry O’Quinn) to remember the man they lost.

Scroll down to take a look at how Most Wanted, as well as FBI, recognized this significant loss.

Alana De La Garza as Isobel in FBI
CBS

Jubal Checks on Isobel

Early on in FBI‘s March 22 episode, Assist. Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) checks on Isobel. “How are you holding up with Jess?” he asks. “Well, you know,” is all she says. “If you need to talk about it, I’m here,” he tells her. She knows.

Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille in FBI Most Wanted
Mark Schäfer/CBS

Isobel Offers Grief Counseling

When Isobel visits the Fugitive Task Force, she lets them know there’s someone for them to talk to, if they choose. “I know that this is hard. We all miss him, but the Bureau has a grief counselor on call if anybody needs to talk. Only if you want to,” she says. “Although I will say I spent an hour with here this weekend and I did feel better.” She also makes sure they’re ready to take on another case. If not, she can pass it off to the U.S. Marshals. “We’re good,” Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) says, and Ivan Ortiz (Miguel Gomez) backs her.

Jess Empty Chair on FBI Most Wanted
CBS

Jess' Empty Chair

It’s impossible not to notice that no one’s sitting at the table when Isobel stops by — and Jess’ empty chair, in particular, stands out. It will need to be filled, and Isobel confirms that while “we know that no one can replace Jess,” they are already looking at applicants. There are plenty, already, since they’re “the elite fugitive squad, with a great reputation.” They’ll have a new leader once everyone is vetted. For now, it doesn’t seem like anyone on the team is taking (or willing to take) over, even temporarily.

Roxy Sternberg as Barnes in FBI Most Wanted
CBS

The FBI Team Attended Jess' Funeral

As Isobel leaves, Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) stops her. “Please tell Jubal and the team thanks for being at the service,” she says. “It meant a lot.”

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana in FBI Most Wanted
CBS

Hana Lashes Out Due to Her Grief

Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) seems to be having the hardest time balancing her grief and work, first taking offense when Ortiz volunteers her for an assignment during the case. “She’s having a tough time with Jess gone,” Barnes tries to explain, but he points out, “she’s not the only one.”

Then, Hana snaps at Barnes about getting “stuck” on “night watch” all the time, asking if it’s because she doesn’t have kids. “Nobody said you had to be here every night,” Barnes points out. After they’ve caught their fugitive, Hana apologizes. “I really miss Jess, and I’m having a hard time dealing with it,” she admits. Barnes gets it because she misses him, too. Both keep expecting to see him “with the honey bear,” “making his tea,” “scratching the back of his neck,” “barking orders and profiling our fugitive.”

Jen Landon as Sarah Allen, Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson in FBI Most Wanted
Mark Schäfer/CBS

The Team Helps Paint Jess' House for Sarah

When Hana finds out that Barnes has been checking up on Sarah, she shares that she and Ortiz had an idea. The team goes over and helps her paint the house, which was what Jess was doing before his last case called him away.

Terry O'Quinn, Roxy Sternberg, Jen Landon, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Alexa Davalos in FBI Most Wanted
Mark Schäfer/CBS

"To Jess"

The team, Byron, and Sarah sit down for dinner at the end of the episode. Sarah sends a photo to Jess’ daughter Tali of the meal. “She’s better, I think,” she shares with the others. She’s staying with her grandparents, and Sarah’s going back up to see her the next day.

Then, Byron leads the toast: “Jess used to always get mad at me because I told him it was bad luck to toast with water, but he’s not here now, so…. thank you for the food. Thank you for the company. My son was a very lucky man. He had a family at home that loved him very much, and one at work that did, too. And for that, I will be forever grateful. I miss you.”

