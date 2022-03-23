7 Ways the ‘FBI’ Shows Remembered ‘Most Wanted’ Jess

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 Episode 15 “Incel.”]

The Fugitive Task Force must move on without its leader, Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), who was killed in the line of duty. But that doesn’t mean anyone will forget him.

After Jess was shot in the neck protecting a woman from her abusive boyfriend in “Shattered,” the next episode picks up a week later, and FBI‘s Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) checks on them. Everyone’s grieving, though one member of the team is outwardly struggling a bit more than the others. They do their jobs, but once the case is over, they gather at Jess’ house with his girlfriend Sarah (Jen Landon) and his father Byron (Terry O’Quinn) to remember the man they lost.

Scroll down to take a look at how Most Wanted, as well as FBI, recognized this significant loss.

