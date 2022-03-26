They’re back! The dynamic trio behind Hulu‘s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building is tackling another mystery in the first official teaser for Season 2 — and they’re not alone.

After announcing the show’s return date of Tuesday, June 28 earlier this week, Hulu is unveiling another peek at the next chapter in Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver’s (Martin Short) story. In a first-look promo for Season 2, presented ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, things are getting dicey for the unlikely pals at their home base of The Arconia.

As some viewers may recall, Season 1 concluded with the trio solving the mystery behind Tim Kono’s (Julian Cihi) death, but a new mystery arose when the Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) was discovered dead… with Mabel standing over her bloody corpse.

Now, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will race to unmask Bunny’s killer, but complications arise as the trio are publicly implicated in her homicide and they become the subjects of a competing podcast. Oh, and they have to deal with neighbors who think they committed murder.

In the teaser, below, new faces emerge as Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer make brief appearances. And expect more from Teddy Dimas as Nathan Lane returns for more shenanigans in the Upper West Side high rise. Plus, comedy legend Andrea Martin will also make her debut in the series alongside young up-and-coming star Zoe Colletti who were not seen in the teaser.

“New York City, who doesn’t want to become the talk of the town here?” Charles says as he, Oliver, and Mabel record for their podcast. “We’ve been warned not to speak out,” Oliver adds. “But we here at Only Murders in the Building, we will not be going quietly,” Mabel concludes. See what they mean exactly in the first look, below, and stay tuned for more first looks at Season 2 as the summer premiere date approaches.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, June 28, Hulu