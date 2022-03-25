‘Only Murders in the Building’ Sets a Summer Premiere for Season 2 at Hulu

UPDATED (03/25/2022):

Hulu is confirming the speculation that arose regarding Only Murders in the Building‘s Season 2 premiere date.

The killer comedy will officially return for its sophomore run on Tuesday, June 28, just in time for a summer stream. The streamer announced the news with a video segment featuring stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short.

According to the show’s logline, Season 2 will continue to follow the story of Mabel (Gomez), Oliver (Short), and Charles (Martin) after the shocking death of the Arconia Board President, Bunny Folger. As Season 1 concluded with Mabel and her senior pals in handcuffs, they’ll race to unmask the killer. Of course, complications will arise as the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s death and are now the subjects of a competing podcast. Oh, and they have to deal with their New York neighbors who think they committed a murder.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Check out the video announcement, above, and stay tuned for Only Murders in the Building‘s return this summer on Hulu.

ORIGINAL STORY (03/24/2022):

Only Murders in the Building knows a thing or two about setting up a mystery and Hulu is doing just that with a new poster for the hit comedy.

The show starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short will officially return for a second season, and although filming has been ongoing for a while, Hulu has given few hints as to when viewers can expect to stream it. Perhaps this latest clue is holding some answers?

pic.twitter.com/PQCilmh4Q3 — Only Murders In The Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 24, 2022

In the poster, mentioned above, elevator buttons for The Arconia building where Mabel (Gomez), Oliver (Short), and Charles (Martin) live are featured, with certain numbers illuminated. What could they mean? It is possible the three numbers chosen could indicate a date with 8, 2, and 6 all lit up. The question is, in what order would the numbers be selected to give a premiere date?

Season 1 of the series debuted in August 2021, and with the number “8” in the mix, we can’t help but wonder if August 26 (8/26) might be a possible contender for the Season 2 premiere. It lands on a Friday, one of the days associated with a lot of Hulu premieres. But considering that the streamer also drops new content on Wednesdays and Thursdays, it’s not a solid enough piece of evidence.

If we flip the numbers around though, to 6/28, Tuesday, June 28, that’s also a potential option, considering Season 1 also arrived on a Tuesday on August 31, 2021. It would also be a more reasonable debut date to announce this far in advance as opposed to August which is two months later than June.

And while this is purely speculation and the poster only serves to build that, we can’t help but feel like we’re following in the footsteps of Mabel, Oliver, and Charles as we attempt to decipher the clue. Do you think this points to a possible premiere date? Let us know what you think in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for news on Season 2.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 1, Streaming now, Hulu