2022 CMT Music Awards Sets New Date & Venue

With the 64th Annual Grammy Awards’ move to Sunday, April 3 (due to growing concerns about the Omicron variant) came the announcement that the 2022 CMT Music Awards would be in for a change as well, and now that has a new date and venue.

Country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show, which had previously been scheduled for April 3, will now broadcast live on Monday, April 11, starting at 8/7c, from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium and various locations in and around Nashville, CBS and CMT have announced. This will be the inaugural broadcast of the CMT Music Awards on CBS, with the show also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

“The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS. “The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it.”

Added CMT Music Awards executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, “it’s official: Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be LIVE on CBS on April 11 for the first time as part of the Network’s biggest month of music ever. Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.”

Stay tuned for additional details, including about nominations and voting, in the coming weeks.

2022 CMT Music Awards, Live, Monday, April 11, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+