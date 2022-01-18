2022 Grammys Move to Las Vegas, Set New Date for April With Trevor Noah as Host

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which were postponed from January 31 due to the latest COVID-19 surge, now have a new date — and location.

The Grammys are moving from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 3, at 8/7c on CBS (and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+). Trevor Noah will still return as host. Due to that shift, the CMT Music Awards, country music’s only fan-voted award show, is moving from that date to one later in April. More information about that will be announced in the coming weeks. (It will be the inaugural broadcast of the CMT Music Awards on CBS.)

“Once we realized the need to move the Grammy Awards to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS, in a statement. “Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring.”

Added Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, “We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

“What better way to introduce the CMT Music Awards to CBS than aligning with the Grammys during the network’s biggest month of music this April,” said Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, executive producers, CMT Music Awards. “Our fans can expect another unforgettable night of music, and we look forward to announcing our new date and sharing more of what we have in store for this year very soon.”

The Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ben Winston. Jesse Collins serves as executive producer, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay is co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook returns as supervising producer, with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson and David Wild as producers.

Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production of the CMT Music Awards. Shanna Strassberg and Taryn Hurd are talent producers.

64th Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, April 3, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+