Brave New World
Brave New World - Peacock

Brave New World

TV-MA
7.1 peacock
Drama
Science fiction

A utopia's peace hinges upon control of monogamy, privacy and history itself.

Airs on Peacock

Season premiere:

Where to stream by season:

1
Alden Ehrenreich
Alden Ehrenreich
John the Savage
Jessica Brown Findlay
Jessica Brown Findlay
Lenina Crowne
Harry Lloyd
Harry Lloyd
Bernard Marx
Nicholle Hembra
Nicholle Hembra
Alpha
Nina Sosanya
Nina Sosanya
Mustafa Mond
Kylie Bunbury
Kylie Bunbury
Frannie
Hannah John-Kamen
Hannah John-Kamen
Wilhelmina "Helm" Watson
Joseph Morgan
Joseph Morgan
CJack60
Sen Mitsuji
Sen Mitsuji
Henry Foster
Sophie McIntosh
Sophie McIntosh
Jane
Kate Fleetwood
Kate Fleetwood
Sheila
Ed Stoppard
Ed Stoppard
Director
Ann Akin
Ann Akin
DJill29
Demi Moore
Demi Moore
Linda
Lara Peake
Lara Peake
Madysun
Naomi Yang
Naomi Yang
Vivian

Recaps

Jessica Brown Findlay and Harry Lloyd in Brave New World Episode 9 Soma Red
Season 1 • Episode: 9
3.0 rating
 Joseph Morgan and Alden Ehrenreich in Brave New World Episode 8 Monogamy and Futility, Part 2
Season 1 • Episode: 8
3.5 rating
 Jessica Brown Findlay in Brave New World Episode 7 Monogamy and Futility, Part 1
Season 1 • Episode: 7
3.5 rating
 Alden Ehrenreich in Brave New World Episode 6 In The Dirt
Season 1 • Episode: 6
4.0 rating
 Nina Sosanya Mustafa Mond Brave New World Firefall
Season 1 • Episode: 5
4.5 rating
 Alden Ehrenreich in Brave New World Episode 4 Swallow
Season 1 • Episode: 4
3.5 rating

News

One Day at a TIme

'One Day at a Time' Canceled (Again) After 1 Season at Pop TV

 Psych 2 Brave New World Intelligence Capture
Review

Roush Review: Peacock's 'Brave New World,' 'Psych 2,' 'Intelligence' & 'Capture'

 Harry Lloyd / Brave New World
Preview

'Game of Thrones' Vet Harry Lloyd Previews Peacock's 'Brave New World' (VIDEO)

 Brave New World Peacock Jessica Brown Findlay
Preview

Showrunner David Wiener Offers a Glimpse at His 'Brave New World' (VIDEO)

 Peacock Launch Date Originals Trailers

Watch Trailers for 'Brave New World,' 'Intelligence' & More Peacock Originals (VIDEO)

 New Summer TV Shows 2020

'Brave New World,' 'Lovecraft Country' & More New Shows on the Way

Video

Harry Lloyd / Brave New World
Preview

'Game of Thrones' Vet Harry Lloyd Previews Peacock's 'Brave New World' (VIDEO)