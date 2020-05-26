Shows
Holidays
Brave New World
TV-MA
7.1
Drama
Science fiction
A utopia's peace hinges upon control of monogamy, privacy and history itself.
Airs
on
Peacock
Season premiere:
July 15, 2020
Where to stream by season:
1
Cast
Crew
Alden Ehrenreich
John the Savage
Jessica Brown Findlay
Lenina Crowne
Harry Lloyd
Bernard Marx
Nicholle Hembra
Alpha
Nina Sosanya
Mustafa Mond
Kylie Bunbury
Frannie
Hannah John-Kamen
Wilhelmina "Helm" Watson
Joseph Morgan
CJack60
Sen Mitsuji
Henry Foster
Sophie McIntosh
Jane
Kate Fleetwood
Sheila
Ed Stoppard
Director
Ann Akin
DJill29
Demi Moore
Linda
Lara Peake
Madysun
Naomi Yang
Vivian
David Wiener
Executive Producer
Grant Morrison
Executive Producer
Darryl Frank
Executive Producer
Justin Falvey
Executive Producer
Owen Harris
Executive Producer
Recaps
Soma Red
Season 1 • Episode: 9
Monogamy and Futility, Part 2
Season 1 • Episode: 8
Monogamy and Futility, Part 1
Season 1 • Episode: 7
In The Dirt
Season 1 • Episode: 6
Firefall
Season 1 • Episode: 5
Swallow
Season 1 • Episode: 4
News
2 hours ago
'One Day at a Time' Canceled (Again) After 1 Season at Pop TV
July 14, 11:30 am
Review
Roush Review: Peacock's 'Brave New World,' 'Psych 2,' 'Intelligence' & 'Capture'
July 13, 1:00 pm
Preview
'Game of Thrones' Vet Harry Lloyd Previews Peacock's 'Brave New World' (VIDEO)
July 10, 11:00 am
Preview
Showrunner David Wiener Offers a Glimpse at His 'Brave New World' (VIDEO)
June 25, 1:00 pm
Watch Trailers for 'Brave New World,' 'Intelligence' & More Peacock Originals (VIDEO)
May 26, 11:00 am
'Brave New World,' 'Lovecraft Country' & More New Shows on the Way
Video
July 13, 1:00 pm
Preview
'Game of Thrones' Vet Harry Lloyd Previews Peacock's 'Brave New World' (VIDEO)