‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Cast Reveals the Rest of the Enterprise Crew (VIDEO)

The Enterprise Crew is back, and now we know who will be joining Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Una Chin-Riley/Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. (Fans previously met those three characters in Discovery Season 2.)

As part of the show’s panel at Star Trek Day, the cast introduced themselves, and the rest of the stars’ characters have been revealed. Pike, Spock, and Number One are being joined by old friends Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), and Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and new friends La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and Hemmer (Bruce Horak).

“Coming back to the bridge of the Enterprise is thrilling. It’s daunting. It’s very surreal,” Peck says in the video. Meanwhile, Romijn teases that Strange New Worlds will “really flesh out” her character, who originated in the pilot of the first series. “She’s way more complex than y’all know,” she adds.

“The cast that we were able to pull together for this is exactly the kind of people you would have hoped you’d end up with on a highwire walk like this,” Mount says. Watch the video below for more from the stars.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Pike manned the help of the U.S.S. Enterprise. It will follow him, Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Coming Soon, Paramount+