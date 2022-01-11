Ready to (officially) meet another member of Cassie Bowden’s (Kaley Cuoco) family?

Sharon Stone will recur in The Flight Attendant Season 2 as Cassie’s estranged mother, Lisa, Deadline reports. (While the first season did focus on Cassie’s relationship with her father in flashbacks, Lisa was seen in one scene.) According to the character description, she “would prefer to stay estranged” since “after a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patient or goodwill to spare.” Check out Cuoco’s photo of the two women below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Lisa will be appearing as Cassie is living her best, sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time in Season 2 of the HBO Max series. But she’ll once again become entangled in another international intrigue after an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder. (In Season 1, Cassie woke up next to a dead body.) Filming is already underway in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik.

Also returning from Season 1 are series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez, along with recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall. Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria have joined as series regulars, while Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Alanna Ubach will recur.

The Flight Attendant is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree also executive produce. Jess Meyer is co-executive producer, and Bonnie Munoz is producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions, and Berlanti Productions.

Stone’s TV credits include Ratched, Mosaic, Agent X, and Law & Order: SVU.

The Flight Attendant, Season 2, TBA, HBO Max