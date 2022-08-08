The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco is set to star in another dark comedic thriller.

Cuoco will star in Peacock‘s Based on a True Story from Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, Lost). The only details we know so far is she will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett, and the series is inspired by a bizarre true event involving “a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder, and the slow close toilet seat.”

Rosenberg will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Jason Bateman will executive produce alongside Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Cuoco was nominated for the second year in a row in 2022 for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Cassie in HBO Max‘s The Flight Attendant. Her casting in Based on a True Story does have us wondering if that dark comedic thriller will be back for a third season. Cuoco has said that she isn’t sure about returning as Cassie and it would depend on what her character’s future journey would look like when it comes to destinations and sobriety. (Cassie ended the second season with 30 days, after it was revealed she’d previously lied about being one year sober.)

Cuoco leading the Peacock series doesn’t rule out a third season of The Flight Attendant — it could give them time to come up with an idea that has her excited about playing Cassie again — but it does mean chances are we wouldn’t be seeing one soon.

“We really don’t know” what a third season would look like, executive producer Steve Yockey told TV Insider after the Season 2 finale. “Our plan was always that with each additional season, we would do a new standalone case that would have a beginning, middle, and an end that would bring our characters back in some unexpected way, trapped in a new sort of weird international mystery. It worked for Season 2. … I think it would work with a Season 3. The big question is always what’s Cassie’s emotional story. If we can figure out what that is, then we’d be happy to do a Season 3.”