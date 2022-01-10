Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 10-16.

Showtime is giving Ray Donovan fans the closure they’ve been waiting for with The Movie (January 14), so of course, it tops our list this week. (After all, not all canceled shows get similar treatment.) But will Yellowjackets fans get the answers they’ve been waiting for — we know who the blackmailer was now — with the Season 1 finale (January 16 on Showtime)?

Over on streaming, Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max (January 13), following John Cena’s character from The Suicide Squad and a new team after the events of the movie. And Peacock is debuting Wolf Like Me (January 13), starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher whose characters meet after a car accident … and one of them has a secret.

Meanwhile, after surpassing $1 million in winnings on January 7, Amy Schneider’s Jeopardy! run continues this week. Will she reach 29 games or even perhaps surpass James Holzhauer’s 32 wins this week? And over on the CW, Tuesday nights (beginning January 11) belong to the superheroes — the now-established Superman & Lois (back for its second season) and the new Naomi (with Kaci Walfall debuting in the role).

Plus, returning to the list from last week are: This Is Us (was #1), The Amazing Race (was #2), Euphoria (was #3), The Book of Boba Fett (was #4), 9-1-1: Lone Star (was #5), Abbott Elementary (was #11), Married at First Sight (was #17), and Blue Bloods (was #24). Check out the list to see where they fall this week.