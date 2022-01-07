‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Surpasses $1 Million in Total Winnings

Amy Schneider continues to cement her place in Jeopardy! history, becoming the fourth contestant to surpass $1 million in total winnings during her 28th consecutive win on Friday, January 7.

“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” said Schneider about her record-breaking achievement. “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”

Taking home $42,200 during Friday’s episode, she joins champions Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio in the million-dollar club by earning a total of $1,019,001 in non-tournament play, becoming the first female contestant to do so.

She is quickly beating Amodio’s recent achievements, as he surpassed the $1 million mark in September 2021 during his 28th game, as well, earning a total of $1,004,001. If Schneider’s lucky streak continues, she would need to win a total of 34 games to beat Amodio’s record for the second-most consecutive wins at 33. To take Amodio’s place as the third highest-winning contestant ever, she would need to earn over $500,000 to surpass the $1,518,601 total Amodio won over his 38-game streak. Schneider is only four games away from taking Holzhauer’s spot for the third-most consecutive wins at 32.

Longtime champ and current guest host Jennings still holds the records for most consecutive wins and highest winnings in regular season play with a total of $2,520,700. Behind him is Holzhauer with $2,462,216, who also holds to record for the highest winnings in a single game.

Schneider will return on Monday, January 10, to continue down her path of Jeopardy! domination.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings