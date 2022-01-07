‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Surpasses $1 Million in Total Winnings
Amy Schneider continues to cement her place in Jeopardy! history, becoming the fourth contestant to surpass $1 million in total winnings during her 28th consecutive win on Friday, January 7.
“It feels amazing, it feels strange,” said Schneider about her record-breaking achievement. “It’s not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name.”
Taking home $42,200 during Friday’s episode, she joins champions Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio in the million-dollar club by earning a total of $1,019,001 in non-tournament play, becoming the first female contestant to do so.
She is quickly beating Amodio’s recent achievements, as he surpassed the $1 million mark in September 2021 during his 28th game, as well, earning a total of $1,004,001. If Schneider’s lucky streak continues, she would need to win a total of 34 games to beat Amodio’s record for the second-most consecutive wins at 33. To take Amodio’s place as the third highest-winning contestant ever, she would need to earn over $500,000 to surpass the $1,518,601 total Amodio won over his 38-game streak. Schneider is only four games away from taking Holzhauer’s spot for the third-most consecutive wins at 32.
'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Fires Back at Twitter Trolls With Funny Tweet
Longtime champ and current guest host Jennings still holds the records for most consecutive wins and highest winnings in regular season play with a total of $2,520,700. Behind him is Holzhauer with $2,462,216, who also holds to record for the highest winnings in a single game.
Schneider will return on Monday, January 10, to continue down her path of Jeopardy! domination.
Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings