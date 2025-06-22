‘Melrose Place’ Star Courtney Thorne-Smith Files for Divorce From Husband of 18 Years

Michelle Stein
Comments
Courtney Thorne-Smith and husband Roger Fishman
Courtney Thorne-Smith and husband Roger Fishman
Courtney Thorne-Smith and husband Roger Fishman arrive at The Pink Party to benefit Cedar-Sinai Women's Cancer Research Institute at Viceroy Santa Monica September 8, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images for Cedar Sinai)

Melrose Place

 More

Melrose Place icon Courtney Thorne-Smith filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Roger Fishman.

On June 17, the ‘90s soap opera star reportedly filed documents without an attorney, per court records obtained by TMZ. Thorne-Smith listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce when filing at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Additionally, Thorne-Smith, 57, filed for joint custody of her and Fishman’s son Jacob, 17. She also asked that the court terminate the possibility of spousal support for herself and Fishman.

On Dec. 31, 2007, the actress and Fishman said “I do”; Thorne-Smith listed their time of separation as September 2021.

Courtney Thorne-Smith and Andrew Shue of Melrose Place

‘Melrose Place,’ Courtney Thorne-Smith, Andrew Shue, 1992-1999.

The CW’s ‘Melrose Place’ Revival Failed 15 Years Ago — What Went Wrong?
Related

The CW’s ‘Melrose Place’ Revival Failed 15 Years Ago — What Went Wrong?

The talent behind Alison Parker was previously married to Andrew Conrad from 2000 to 2001, according to TMZ. They do not share any children. Before that, she dated her Melrose Place castmate, Andrew Shue, who played her onscreen love interest Billy Campbell.

Melrose Place aired for seven seasons on Fox from 1992 to 1999. Thorne-Smith exited the soap opera after Season 6. Shue also left the series after Season 6.

Afterward, the actress went on to star in Ally McBeal, According to Jim and Two and a Half Men, among other projects.

Melrose Place, streaming on Paramount+

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How 'Countdown' Recruited Jensen Ackles to Go Full 'Die Hard'

Countdown boss Derek Haas talks creating the character around Ackles, and the cast teases the “Avengers”-like team of the crime thriller. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Melrose Place - FOX

Melrose Place where to stream

Melrose Place

Courtney Thorne-Smith




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Full House cast - Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure
1
‘Full House’: Bob Saget’s Bad Habit Got Him in Trouble With Child Stars’ Moms
Anne Burrell
2
Anne Burrell’s Death Investigation Takes Dark Turn as New Details Emerge
Bill Maher
3
Bill Maher Blames ‘Clueless, Useless’ TV Dads for Political Climate
Lucy Hale and Ian Harding in Pretty Little Liars
4
‘Pretty Little Liars’ Creator Makes Bold Admission About Ezra & Aria’s Romance
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014
5
Woody Harrelson–Matthew McConaughey TV Show Paused as Showrunner Exits