Courtney Thorne-Smith and husband Roger Fishman arrive at The Pink Party to benefit Cedar-Sinai Women's Cancer Research Institute at Viceroy Santa Monica September 8, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images for Cedar Sinai)

Melrose Place icon Courtney Thorne-Smith filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Roger Fishman.

On June 17, the ‘90s soap opera star reportedly filed documents without an attorney, per court records obtained by TMZ. Thorne-Smith listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce when filing at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Additionally, Thorne-Smith, 57, filed for joint custody of her and Fishman’s son Jacob, 17. She also asked that the court terminate the possibility of spousal support for herself and Fishman.

On Dec. 31, 2007, the actress and Fishman said “I do”; Thorne-Smith listed their time of separation as September 2021.

The talent behind Alison Parker was previously married to Andrew Conrad from 2000 to 2001, according to TMZ. They do not share any children. Before that, she dated her Melrose Place castmate, Andrew Shue, who played her onscreen love interest Billy Campbell.

Melrose Place aired for seven seasons on Fox from 1992 to 1999. Thorne-Smith exited the soap opera after Season 6. Shue also left the series after Season 6.

Afterward, the actress went on to star in Ally McBeal, According to Jim and Two and a Half Men, among other projects.

