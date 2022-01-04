‘Wolf Like Me’: Josh Gad & Isla Fisher Make One Messed-Up Pair in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Comedy staples Josh Gad and Isla Fisher are putting their dramatic hats on for their latest project, Wolf Like Me.

The Peacock original series from creator, director, and executive producer Abe Forsythe tells the story of Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher), two people with a lot of baggage. The pair find themselves entwined in each others’ lives when they are involved in a car accident, with Mary hitting Gary and his daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue).

So, what would draw a man to a woman that nearly killed himself and his daughter? Well, Gary’s been struggling to provide for Emma since the death of his wife, and after she begins to connect with Mary, he can’t help but be drawn to her as well.

And while Mary has a secret of her own that she can’t bring herself to share with anyone, the universe brought both her and Gary together for a reason. They just have to keep following the signs to get where they’re supposed to be.

No matter how dysfunctional it may seem, these two individuals become wrapped up in this genre-bending romantic dramedy series. Set to arrive Thursday, January 13, Wolf Like Me is made up of six half-hour installments.

Filmed in Australia, the show’s trailer teases beautiful landscapes and locations featured in the show executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Isla Fisher. Don’t miss the moving series when it arrives on Peacock this January, and in the meantime, watch the thrilling trailer, below.

Wolf Like Me, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 13, Peacock