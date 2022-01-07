COVID-19 & TV in 2022: Which Shows Are Pausing Production?

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affected productions in Hollywood for nearly two years now, and the latest surge — with the Omicron variant spreading — is doing so yet again.

In some cases, it’s due to positive cases on set — among cast or crew — while for others, it’s to be extra careful, even with protocols in place for testing and vaccinations. Read on as we keep track of which shows have paused production as well as if you’ll be seeing any changes to air dates as a result. (Note: With the Winter Olympics in February, many of these shows wouldn’t have been planning to be airing new episodes then.)

Late Night With Seth Meyers

On January 4, Seth Meyers announced that the rest of the week’s shows were canceled after he tested positive and noted, “the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)” He added that the plan was to return with new shows on Monday, January 10, though viewers would have to “tune in… to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

ABC Dramas

Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and The Rookie, all of which film in Los Angeles, have pushed back their returns to production following the holidays, according to TVLine. The first two are set to resume on January 12, while The Rookie doesn’t have a return date just yet. This move is reportedly out of caution and shouldn’t affect the planned airdates for episodes.

General Hospital

TVLine also reports that General Hospital is set to resume production the week of January 10 instead of this week.

NCIS & NCIS: Los Angeles

According to Deadline, production on NCIS has halted after a positive test in Zone A (the cast and those who work with them). It’s unclear when filming will resume (though it might the week of January 10 for the Hawai’i crossover). The Los Angeles spinoff has yet to return to production and might not until February, out of caution, but they reportedly are ahead of schedule enough that new episodes should still air as planned.

9-1-1

The Fox first responder drama has also pushed back its return to production, by a week, to January 10, Los Angeles Times reports.

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire has also had positive tests in Zone A, Deadline reports, though production may resume on January 10 or 11.

Star Trek: Picard

After over 50 positive tests, including in Zone A (for a cast and crew totaling over 450), production on Star Trek: Picard has shut down, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Production could resume the week of January 10, but a specific date has not yet been set.

The Late Late Show with James Corden

James Corden announced on Instagram on January 6 that he tested positive but is vaccinated and boosted and feels fine. “The show will be off the air for the next few days,” he wrote.