Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Takes Break From ‘The View’

The View returned with new episodes after the holiday break, and the talk show kicked off 2022 by getting back to virtual shows, due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. But it did so down one of its co-hosts, as Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for COVID-19.

Goldberg’s fellow co-host, Joy Behar, explained her absence and offered an update on her health during the January 3 show. “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break, but she’ll be back, probably next week, but since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild,” she said. “But we’re being super cautious here at The View, we’ll be checking with her soon, so you’ll see Whoopi too.” Watch the announcement below.

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: “Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.” Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn — The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Ana Navarro appeared remotely. Goldberg isn’t the only one who has recently been affected by a COVID-19 positive test. Navarro shared her father missed out on the family’s Christmas celebrations as a result, though he was able to fly in on New Year’s Day after a negative result.

Haines revealed that her husband tested positive and they quarantined in their house. (She tested negative four times.) Hostin, who lost her in-laws to COVID-19 last winter, said she tested positive before Christmas, as did her mother. They’re negative now. Watch the video below for more from the cohosts.

