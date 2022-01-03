‘NCIS’ Crossover Set: Who’s Heading to ‘Hawai’i’ for the Event?

While the latest NCIS spinoff, Hawai’i, may not have been introduced via the original prior to its premiere, fans will be getting a crossover (finally) during its first season.

The stars of both shows shared the news in a video posted to Instagram by NCIS‘ Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Special Agent Nick Torres) and Katrina Law (who plays Special Agent Jessica Knight, introduced last season before being promoted to series regular). Both will be heading to Hawai’i for the event.

“It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes,” Law adds. She played Quinn Liu on Hawai’i Five-0 (which is technically part of the same universe as the NCIS franchise, thanks to a crossover with Los Angeles).

Vanessa Lachey (who plays Hawai’i‘s team leader Jane Tennant) then revealed that the event will air on March 28. Watch the video below for more from the casts across both shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

NCIS is no stranger to crossing over with one of its spinoffs. Several cast members (such as Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, and Rocky Carroll) guest starred on Los Angeles and New Orleans in the past. NCIS and New Orleans also had a couple two-part crossovers (in 2016 and 2017). The latest crossovers in the franchise came on LA when JAG‘s David James Elliott and Catherine Bell reprised their roles in 2019 and 2020.

See Also Our 30 Favorite Episodes of 'NCIS' With 19 seasons and over 420 episodes of Gibbs & Co., how do you choose the best ones?

This news comes on the same day that both NCIS and Hawai’i return from their holiday breaks (beginning at 9/8c on CBS).

NCIS–NCIS: Hawai’i, Crossover, Monday, March 28, CBS