Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID — ‘Late Night’ Canceled for Week

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the entertainment industry as Seth Meyers announced today that he has tested positive for the virus. Because of this, Late Night with Seth Meyers has canceled its remaining shows for the week.

The late-night host tweeted the news this morning, writing, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

This news comes as several shows continue to be impacted by the ever-spreading Omicron variant. Fellow NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon revealed on Monday, January 3 that he tested positive for the virus on the first day of The Tonight Show’s holiday break. Like Meyers, he informed fans that he only suffered mild symptoms thanks to his vaccine and booster shots and he’d already recovered for the show’s return Monday night.

Similarly, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg is out for the rest of the week after a positive diagnosis, while Sara Haines was absent from the Tuesday, January 4 episode after coming in close contact with the virus. Haines revealed on Monday that her husband tested positive during the show’s holiday break, as did co-host Sunny Hostin. All have since recovered.

How and when taping will recommence has yet to be announced. Until then, fans will be wishing Meyers a speedy recovery!

