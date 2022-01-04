‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Keesha Sharp Joins ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Keesha Sharp, who starred as Trish Murtaugh in the Fox police comedy-drama series Lethal Weapon, has landed a role in the upcoming third season of Power Book II: Ghost.

According to Deadline, Sharp will join Starz‘s Power spinoff series as Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty. She will star alongside Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq James St. Patrick, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Melanie Liburd as Caridad “Carrie” Milgram, and Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada.

Ghost picks up after the Power finale and follows Tariq as he attempts to build a new life, hoping to shed his father’s legacy while trying to save his family. Along the way, Tariq gets caught up in the affairs of the deadly Tejada family, adding further pressure as he tries to balance his drug operations with his education, relationships, family life, and the watchful eye of attorney Cooper Saxe.

The series is the first sequel and spinoff in the Power franchise, created by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Kemp and Jackson will return to executive produce the third season of Ghost, alongside Brett Mahoney, Mark Canton, and Chris Selak, with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and director of the Season 3 premiere episode. Lionsgate Television produces the series.

Sharp most recently had recurring roles in the Fox’s Empire and Paramount+ legal drama The Good Fight. Her previous credits include FX true crime series American Crime Story, TBS comedy Are We There Yet?, and the UPN/CW sitcom Girlfriends. She also starred opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in the 2017 biographical legal drama film Marshall.

Power Book II: Ghost, Season 2, Sundays, 9/8c, Starz