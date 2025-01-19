Paige Hurd Talks Advice From Godfather DMX, ‘Everybody Hates Chris,’ ‘Power Book II’ & More

Paige Hurd has virtually grown up in front of the camera over the last 25 years going back to a bit part on Felicity. From there the 32-year-old built up her resume with TV work on sets of ER, Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Medium. She also expanded into films with roles like The Cat in the Hat, Ben 10: Race Against Time, Beauty Shop, and Cradle 2 the Grave, which starred her late godfather DMX. From there Hurd got to grow a little more with recurring roles like Tasha Clarkson on Everybody Hates Chris and Samantha Glover in Hawaii Five-O.

Hurd stepped into more adult roles as first daughter Grace Franklin in Tyler Perry’s The Oval and Lauren Baldwin in Power Book II: Ghost. She takes all these experiences into the starring role of the Lifetime movie Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story. Ahead of the premiere of the film, we sat down with the actress to look back on her evolution on screen.

What are your first memories of when you broke into the industry. Had you gotten any advice from DMX about weathering through the business and what to look out for?

We spoke about the industry, but we never went in-depth as far as advice. We always talked about people’s characters and how you can tell if a snake is a snake. You know who is good for you and good to be around you. We had more of those conversations as a father-daughter. As far as early on and getting into this business, I was never one of your series regular actors. I was never on Nickelodeon or Disney. I was always a recurring guest star. I just had thoughts of always kicking the door down and continuing to kick it down to continue to work. I’m blessed to be working to this day.

You talk about recurring roles. You were on Everybody Hates Chris. What do you remember about working with Tyler James Williams and building that onscreen chemistry? How is to for you to see how big his career has gotten with Abbott Elementary?

Everybody Hates Chris was one of those roles that carries still to this day. I’m grateful to have had that opportunity. I’m grateful to [casting director] Kim Coleman who casted me. She also casted me for Beauty Shop prior to that. Then after in The Oval. I was grateful I was able to step into that office and create that relationship. I look at all my peers and what they are all doing and I’m proud of them. Everyone has their own path. I’m excited to see what Tyler and everyone else is doing.

You mention The Oval, fans have been asking what happened to Gail. Do you think there is a chance we’ll see you on that show again?

You know what? I wouldn’t be opposed to coming back to the show. I think it would be cool for the fans to see her at least one more time. Just to kind of figure out where this president’s daughter disappear to. Yeah, I think it would be pretty cool to come back and give the fans the answers they’ve been looking for all these years.

What about Power Book II: Ghost just wrapped. How do you look back on that show? Viewers were invested one way or another, especially when there was the question if Lauren was alive or dead. Where do you hope Laura ended up?

Power for me was so exciting and successful. When you have fans like that, you just pray and hope your character doesn’t do something where you’re on the other end of the loyalty of those fans. It was pretty funny and interesting when I ‘died.’ We had people who were upset I died and others happy I died because my character ‘snitched.’ That was another show I am grateful to have. The culture loves it. It’s just another platform to keep working. I’m happy we were able to have the run we did. I don’t know people would want form her character. Eventually, I think fans wanted her to come back and catch a body so to speak, but I don’t think that was Lauren’s character.

Was there a set you were on that you wished you could have done more?

I would have done a few more episodes of Everybody Hates Chris. I guess to see the friendship and relationship she had with Chris. She could be doing anything at that point, but I think in terms of environment and pacing of the show and filming schedule, I would say overall that would be the show. I would also like to do more projects with depth like The Girl in the Garage. These deeper and darker roles where I have to dig deep.

Given the real life story it was inspired by, do you see Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story as the most challenging role of your career so far? Do you have more confidence now to take on these kinds of roles?

It definitely gives me the confidence. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I did a movie A Girl Like Grace. That was my first time doing something that was darker side. This is my second time. I’m grateful. I want to do more roles like this.

What’s next?

I have two other films I just wrapped that are in post. I am also trying to see with this new year what I want to do. These are the roles I want to focus on. Whether it’s television or film, I just want to see what I want to do in my life in general.

Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story, Mylifetime.com with a cable subscription and on VOD platforms like Amazon and ITunes.