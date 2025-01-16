Paige Hurd Dishes on Playing Mom in Peril in Chilling New Lifetime Real-Life Drama Flick

Paige Hurd went through deep emotional depths for her gripping new Lifetime movie Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story, which dramatizes a real-life story and premieres January 18. The Everybody Hates Chris, Power Book II, and Hawaii Five-0 star plays Laura, a mother who faces the trauma of mental and physical abuse at the hands of a family friend Musa (Stephen Bishop). With her husband Shabazz (Brad James) in jail, Laura took Musa up on his offer to move into his home with her children.

This act of kindness evolved into an unimaginable situation where Musa eventually would eventually hold them captive in his garage. It’s then up to Laura to find a way to not only save herself and children, but other victims imprisoned. Hurd felt the added weight of the role with Cowan, now an survivor advocate and speaker, as a co-producer on the project.

Here Hurd opens up about the process and gripping story ahead of the premiere.

How much did you know about Laura’s story before the role came about?

Paige Hurd: When I got the opportunity I actually didn’t know much about Laura’s story beforehand. I immediately went into doing research, getting the rundown of her story and wanting to see if I was even capable of doing such a job. I didn’t know anything really before I got the initial call.

This is a hard story to digest. Where would you say you pulled from to go to the dark places required for some of these uneasy scenes?

I just pulled from Laura. I feel when you’re playing someone like Laura, who went through something, there is not much I could ever put together that would equal the amount of torture and pain she endured. It was important for me to have conversations with her to see what exactly went through. It was also about going to work and my hotel and not doing too much and not being too active because I still wanted to feel the sense of being locked in somewhere and not having an out per say.

How was it having someone as Laura as a resource?

I definitely felt pressure the entire time because I wanted to do her story justice. If she is going to relive it, I wanted her to watch something where she feels like we brought her story to life and help others who have been in this situation. It was amazing getting to know Laura. I can’t believe how lovely and such a beam of light she is after everything she has been through. I’m just really grateful she was attached and that I was able to speak with her. Just so I could figure out her personality and quirks, especially those earlier scenes before she is locked and trapped in the garage.

Are there any words of advice she gave you?

No. Laura just really believed in me. She just kept saying to me she knew I would do a great job. I would share with her that I was a little nervous. She kept telling me I would do a great job. She visited us on set a little bit.

How was it having her part of that last scene in the film?

That scene in particular I was so emotional. Every time I made eye contact with her, she kind of broke down. When we were done, we both broke down and hugged each other. I thought it was a powerful moment for her. I think in that moment we felt okay, she is in the room. I’m wrapping up and telling the full story within that little speech. I wanted to make her proud. I was definitely nervous.

What was it like to have Stephen as your scene partner with him playing such a villainous character? He had that scary side.

What was funny is we thought it was our first time working together. I actually was in a movie with him years ago called Grandma’s House. I don’t think we ever crossed paths in the scene work, which is why we don’t remember. As I was looking Stephen’s work and saw that the cover art and we were both on it. We were in a movie together and had no idea. I would say it was our first time working alongside together.

We initially had the thought and meeting where we said, “We’re probably not going to speak to one another during filming. We’re going to try to do our best. Don’t take it personal. This isn’t who I am, but we’re going to try to keep our distance to create that space.” I wasn’t allotted the opportunity to stay in the dark space because the children were around, who were the most lovely kids ever. We got along very well. Stephen was able to come to work after that first week and we could speak a little bit and laugh a little bit and jump back to where we needed to jump.

How was it finding that balance with the children given the material?

They were all so amazing, so adorable. We got along. They couldn’t believe my age. They thought I was their age, which was so cute. It was hard on some days because I would go to the parents and say, “Please let them know this is nothing personal. Some days I might be a little more quiet than other days.” They all did a great job. None of them seemed freaked out. I think they were great after Stephan and I had a conversation.

Anything you want to say to viewers before they watch this?

It’s a hard watch, but I think also very informative. It’s hard. I pray nobody can relate to this. I hope nobody has to go through this, but I know some people have. I want people to know we did our best to embody and let them know we feel them and also sending our love and support to victims out there who have been victims of such horrendous crimes. I give all my love to Laura as well.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story premiere, January 18, 8/7c, Lifetime