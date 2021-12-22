FX Sets Premiere Date For Season 5 of Crime Drama ‘Snowfall’

The acclaimed drama Snowfall will return for its fifth season on Wednesday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, with a new trailer set to air on Christmas Day during ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games.

“Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with season 4, and we’re excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to everyone on the creative team, the remarkable cast and crew who make Snowfall one of the best series on television.”

The fourth season of the Damson Idris starring drama was FX’s most-watched series of 2021. Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, the series premiered on July 5, 2017, and is set in Los Angeles in the early 1980s, revolving around the first crack epidemic and its impact on the city.

Season 5 takes place in 1986, as Franklin Saint (Idris) and his entire family are on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted. That’s when the world begins to crumble beneath their feet. After the sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias, the rock cocaine epidemic hits the headlines, becoming the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers.

This leads to the militarization of the L.A.P.D. as police and politicians attempt to crack down on the issue with brute force. This involves the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. As South Central Los Angeles becomes more dangerous than ever, the Saint family navigates the police, rival gangs, and the CIA.

Through all this chaos and danger, the biggest threat the family faces are one another, as they try not to let greed, resentment, and ego tear them all apart.

The first two episodes will premiere on FX on February 23 and stream on Hulu the next day. The first four seasons of Snowfall are also available to stream on Hulu.

