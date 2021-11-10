‘Snowfall’ Season 5: Brandon Jay McLaren, DeVaughn Nixon & Tiffany Lonsdale Join Cast

The upcoming fifth season of FX drama Snowfall will see Brandon Jay McLaren (Turner & Hooch), DeVaughn Nixon (Prom), and Tiffany Lonsdale (Siren) join the show in significant recurring roles.

Created by Eric Amadio, Dave Andron, and the late John Singleton, the series is set in early 1980s Los Angeles and centers around the first crack epidemic and its impact on the city. The story follows several interconnected characters, led by 21-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, played by British actor Damson Idris.

McLaren is set to play Buckley, a detective with the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) Unit, who presents an outwardly tough appearance but deep down is battling demons, including drug addiction and a failing marriage.

Meanwhile, Nixon will portray Kane Hamilton, a powerful ex-con who used to be a member of the neighborhood and is the older brother of Kevin Hamilton (Malcolm Mays). Kane is also like an older brother to Franklin and his best friend Leon Simmons (Isaiah John).

Lastly, Lonsdale will star as Parissa, a former physician who has a history with undercover CIA operative Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) and tends to him after he’s been injured. She is described as strong-willed, powerful, educated, and sexual, with a droll and dry sense of humor.

McLaren currently plays U.S. Marshal Xavier Wilson on the Disney+ series Turner & Hooch and recurs in ABC’s procedural The Rookie. Nixon, meanwhile, is known for his lead roles in Disney’s Prom and Marvel’s Runaways; he recently wrapped up filming on HBO’s Lakers series where he played his father, NBA legend Norm Nixon.

Lonsdale recently featured as a series regular in Freeform’s fantasy drama Siren and, prior to that, regularly appeared in Syfy’s Ascension. Her other TV credits include guest appearances on You, S.W.A.T., and This Is A Love Story.



Snowfall, Season 5, TBA, FX