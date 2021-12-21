What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2022

How I Met Your Father

Hulu is delivering plenty of stream-worthy titles to its library just in time for the new year as fresh shows and returning favorites make the January lineup.

Among the month’s most notable arrivals is the original spinoff series How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff. And January also makes way for plenty of network premieres for shows like This Is Us, black-ish, and more. See the full roundup of what’s coming and going from Hulu in January with the list, below.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in January:

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special (ABC)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1 (Fox)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2 (Fox)

Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4 (VH1)

The Challenge: Complete Season 33 (MTV)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8 (VH1)

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

10, 000 BC (2008)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

Alfie (2004)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Amistad (1997)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Astro Boy (2009)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The Collection (2012)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Crime Story (2021)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

The Duchess (2008)

Dunston Checks In (1996)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Falling for Figaro (2021)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Fred Claus (2007)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

The Haunting (1999)

Head of State (2003)

Heartburn (1986)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Hugo (2011)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Lifeguard (1976)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Machinist (2004)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Nick of Time (1995)

Norm of the North (2016)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

Open Range (2003)

Ordinary People (1980)

Panic Room (2002)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paycheck (2003)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phenomenon (1996)

Prophecy (1979)

Real Genius (1985)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

The Sandlot (1993)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Seven (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sinister (2012)

The Soloist (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

The Squid And The Whale (2005)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Sydney White (2007)

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

The Three Stooges (2012)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

What About Bob? (1991)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

When In Rome (2010)

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

Wuthering Heights (2003)

January 2

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

January 3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere (Fox)

Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

January 4

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere (ABC)

The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere (Fox)

Kenan: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

January 5

Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns (ABC)

Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere (ABC)

This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

January 6

Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

January 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30 (CBS)

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31 (CBS)

Survivor: Complete Season 37 (CBS)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere (Fox)

Women of the Movement: Series Premiere (ABC)

Pharma Bro (2021)

January 10

The Golden Palace: Complete Series (ABC)

Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Pivoting: Series Premiere (Fox)

Ailey (2021)

Black Bear (2020)

January 11

I’m Your Man (2021)

January 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub) (Funimation)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

January 14

Sex Appeal (2022) (Hulu Original)

Bergman Island (2021)

January 15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B (Vice)

Bad Rap (2016)

Main Street (2010)

Marjorie Prime (2017)

Rewind (2019)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Sprinter (2018)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

January 17

Georgetown (2021)

January 18

How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

January 19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

January 20

The Estate (2020)

January 21

Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere (Freeform)

January 22

American Night (2021)

January 25

Promised Land: Series Premiere (ABC)

January 26

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

January 27

Mayday (2021)

January 28

Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere (Freeform)

January 29

Stop and Go (2021)

January 30

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

Small Engine Repair (2021)

January 31

Monarch: Series Premiere (Fox)

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in January:

January 1

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

January 3

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

January 4

Barton Fink (1991)

The Detective (1968)

Don’t Bother To Knock (1952)

Jane Eyre (1943)

Laura (1944)

Niagara (1953)

January 8

In a World… (2013)

January 10

I’m Your Man (2021)

January 12

I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

Night and the City (1950)

Panic in the Streets (1950)

Violent Saturday (1953)

January 14

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

January 21

The Tax Collector (2020)

January 25

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

January 31

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Alex Cross (2012)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Alpha & Omega (2010)

Amistad (1997)

Armageddon (1998)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Beach (2000)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beauty & The Briefcase (2010)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2009)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

The Comedian (2017)

Commando (1985)

Coneheads (1993)

Days of Heaven (1978)

Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Elektra (2005)

Elena Undone (2010)

Free Fall (2013)

French Postcards (1979)

Gayby (2012)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Gulliver’s Travels (2009)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holidaze (2013)

Hugo (2011)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Just Charlie (2017)

King Arthur (2004)

Kingpin (1996)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

No Sleep ’til Christmas (2018)

Panic Room (2002)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Pit Stop (2013)

Plaza Suite (1971)

Real Genius (1985)

Resident Evil (2002)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)

Santa’s Little Helper (2015)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shane (1953)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Snow (2004)

Snow 2: Brain Freeze (2008)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Were The World Mine (2008)

What About Bob? (1991)