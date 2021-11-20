What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in December 2021

It’s officially the holiday season at Hulu!

From the return of Hulu Original Pen15 to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia kicking off its 15th season and Letterkenny back for Season 10, there’s plenty of laughs ahead for December.

Plus, be sure to watch festive family favorites like A Christmas Carol and Jack and Jill before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Below, we rounded up everything landing (and leaving!) Hulu in December. Check out the rundown here:

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in December:

December 1:

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Superbeast (1972)

Troll (1986)

The Warriors (1979)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns 2 (1990)

December 2:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around Special (NBC)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic (Vice)

The East

December 3:

Pen15 (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama (FX)

Annie Live! (NBC)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony (DreamWorks Animation)

We Need to Do Something (2021)

The World of Kanako (2014)

December 6:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

December 7:

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City (NBC)

World War Z (2013)

December 8:

People’s Choice Awards (NBC)

December 9:

Trolls: TrollTopia Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)

Creamerie Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)

Swan Song (2021)

Child’s Play (2019)

December 10:

Crossing Swords Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Materna (2021)

Rogue (2020)

December 12:

Eye in the Sky (2015)

December 13:

70th Miss Universe Competition (Fox)

Brighton Beach (2021)

December 14:

American Auto (NBC)

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation (Fox)

December 15:

Grand Crew (NBC)

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Family Vacation (Fox)

Rising Wolf (2021)

December 16:

Dead Asleep (2021)

Cryptozoo (2021)

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021)

Nostalgia (2018)

December 17:

Mother/Android (2021)

The Nowhere Inn (2021)

December 19:

Crawl (2019)

December 23:

Dragons: The Nine Realms Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

December 26:

Letterkenny Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)

December 28:

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in December:

10,000 BC (2008)

127 Hours (2010)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A Nanny for Christmas (2010)

The A-Team (2010)

Above the Rim (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Alienator (1989)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Alpha & Omega: Legend of the Saw Toothed (2014)

Back to School (1986)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue City (1986)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bull Durham (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Chattahoochee (1990)

Cherry 2000 (1988)

Con Air (1997)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

The Curse (1987)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Date Night (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

The Dungeonmaster (1985)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Erik the Viking (1989)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fly (1986)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Prada to Nada (2011)

Gattaca (1997)

The Gift (2000)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hollow Man (2000)

Inception (2010)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Joseph: King of Dreams (2000)

Killers (2010)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Light It Up (1999)

Love Field (1992)

Making Mr. Right (1987)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Michael Clayton (2007)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Recruit (2003)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road to Perdition (2002)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Rustler’s Rhapsody (1985)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Serendipity (2001)

Shark Tale (2002)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows (2011)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Siege of Firebase Gloria (1989)

Signs (2002)

Silverado (1985)

The Social Network (2010)

Soda Cracker (1989)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spok (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Stark Trek IV: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Superbeast (1972)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Tenant (1976)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Troll (1986)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

The Waitress (2007)

When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

Yes Man (2008)

Young Guns (1998)

Young Guns II (1990)