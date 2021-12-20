‘Euphoria’ Teases Rue and Jules’ Reunion in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s been a long time since viewers last spent time with the teens of East Highland, but the full Season 2 trailer for HBO‘s Euphoria is teasing big things for their future. The question is, whether that’s a good or bad thing?

The teaser tees up the pivotal reunion between Zendaya‘s Rue and Hunter Schafer‘s Jules who parted ways on a train platform in the Season 1 finale. In the meantime, there have been two special episodes released between the Season 1 finale and Season 2’s premiere, each of which focused solely on Rue and Jules.

“When I first met her I was just immediately in love,” Rue says, remembering when she met Jules. “As soon as I saw her I was just immediately afraid to lose her.” This truth seems to come into focus as she comes face to face with Jules who asks when Rue relapsed with her addiction.

The question isn’t acknowledged with an answer, but it’s clear from the trailer that Rue is struggling as she wheels around a mysterious suitcase. “So, Rue. The $64,000 question is, what’s in the suitcase?” Ali (Colman Domingo), Rue’s sponsor, asks her.

As the teaser plays out, it’s revealed to contain drugs and other illegal substances, but it seems like this new decision is about to make Rue’s life that much more difficult. Along with her and Jules’ drama, the rest of the teens at their high school are dealing with problems of their own including a full-on breakdown for Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), more bad behavior from Nate (Jacob Elordi), and much more.

The eight-episode second season begins January 9 and sees the return of additional stars and the introduction of newbies including Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

Don’t miss the show’s long-awaited return, tune into HBO for Euphoria‘s Season 2 premiere early next year, and in the meantime, check out the full trailer, below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Euphoria, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 9, 9/8c, HBO