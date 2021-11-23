‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Teases Chaos for Zendaya’s Rue in a First Look (VIDEO)

Euphoria is coming back with a bang as HBO unveiled the show’s Season 2 premiere date and first teaser featuring Emmy-winner Zendaya.

Kicking off its eight-episode season beginning Sunday, January 9 on HBO, Euphoria sees the return of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old who is trying to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. She’ll be joined by fellow series regulars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

As teased in the trailer, below, life isn’t getting easier for the youth of East Highland, particularly for Rue who is seen dancing around her room singing along to Frank Sinatra’s fitting tune, “Call Me Irresponsible.” The seemingly innocent scene shifts into a remix version of the classic song as Rue narrates, “when you’re younger, everything feels so permanent, but as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is and everyone you love can drift away.”

The dark revelation plays over footage that teases partying, drug use, police chases, raids, and dangerous encounters for the characters at the center of this unique series. Produced in partnership with A24, Euphoria‘s signature style shines through in the revealing new preview.

Created, written, and directed by Sam Levinson, Euphoria fans have had a long wait since the series originally premiered and aired in 2019. In between, HBO released two hour-long special episodes centering around Rue and Schafer’s Jules in December 2020 and January 2021. Season 2 will bring viewers back into the fold as the world these characters occupy opens back up.

Check out the teaser, below, and stay tuned for the arrival of Euphoria early next year.

Euphoria, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 9, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max