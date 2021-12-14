Celebrate the Holidays with Decades’ ‘Carol Burnett’ & ‘Twilight Zone’ Marathons

Looking for something to watch over the holidays? Decades has you covered through the end of the year with two special marathons celebrating the classic series Carol Burnett and Friends and Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone.

Starting on Christmas Day, fans can tune in to the festive A Christmas Carol binge of Carol Burnett and Friends, better known as The Carol Burnett Show, and celebrate with a lineup of classic guest stars, such as Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Cher, and more. Also starring Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner, and Tim Conway, the show made history as the first comedy-variety series hosted by a woman and ran for 11 seasons from 1967-1978. The marathon will run back-to-back episodes through December 27.

To ring in the new year, Decades will celebrate with its fourth annual A Toast to Twilight marathon airing New Year’s Eve through January 3. Viewers can tune in to watch 119 episodes of the classic science fiction series, including fan-favorites “Monsters Are Due on Maple Street,” “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” and “The Eye of the Beholder.” Reliving memorable appearances by guest stars Burnett, William Shatner, Robert Redford, and more, the binge-watch also includes “rarely-seen” episodes from the show’s fourth season. Running from 1959 through 1964, the series, created and hosted by Serling, forever changed the landscape of television with its unique genre-blending and unique storytelling.

Decades is available with most cable providers across the country, including Fox Television subchannels in several major cities, and was recently added on Comcast cable systems in several locations.

The holidays are all about reliving special memories with friends and family, so why not celebrate with some classic TV?

A Christmas Carol marathon, December 25 at 12 pm EST through December 27 at 7 am EST, Decades

A Toast to Twilight marathon, December 31 at 6 am EST through January 3 at 7 am EST, Decades