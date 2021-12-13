Golden Globes 2022: Nominees Go Silent on Social Media After Backlash

It’s a very different year for the Golden Globes in 2022, and the awards won’t be televised on NBC, but nominees were still announced on December 13.

With the controversy surrounding the Golden Globes in 2022, will we be getting any reactions from the nominees? It doesn’t look like it, through statements or social media posts. (This will be updated if that changes.)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been called out regarding the lack of diversity and ethical conflicts among its members. As a result, NBC said in May it would not be airing the annual ceremony. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” the statement read. Studios (such as Netflix, WarnerMedia, and Amazon Studios) stopped working with the HFPA while waiting for meaningful change.

Changes were made, including adding the largest and most diverse group of 21 members, as well as a complete overhaul of its bylaws, “implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership, and more, according to the HFPA.

For 2022 nominees, “submissions were not required for award consideration,” but “the HFPA accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories.”

Succession received the most nominations in the TV categories (with five, including Best Drama Series). The Morning Show and Ted Lasso each have four (including Best Drama Series and Best Musical/Comedy Series, respectively).