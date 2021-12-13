Golden Globes 2022: The Complete List of Nominees
After a tumultuous year for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced, despite no current plans to televise the event.
Earlier this year, NBC dropped the ceremony amid industry backlash after it was revealed there were no Black members amongst the organization’s voting membership. In response, the HFPA announced reforms to its membership process in an effort to diversify. While NBC said it was “encouraged” by these updates, it has not said whether the ceremony will be aired.
Controversy aside, it has been a busy year for Film and TV as productions resumed following pandemic-based shutdowns. From blockbusters to reboots to new cult favorites, there was undoubtedly a lot of entertainment to celebrate in 2021.
The nominations — announced on Monday morning by Snoop Dogg and HFPA president Helen Hoehne from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills — can be read in full below.
Best Television Series — Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
Don’t Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Catriona Balfe, Belfast
Araiana Debose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick Tick Boom
West Side Story
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Son Ahmad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Leo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 9