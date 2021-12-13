Golden Globes 2022: The Complete List of Nominees

After a tumultuous year for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced, despite no current plans to televise the event.

Earlier this year, NBC dropped the ceremony amid industry backlash after it was revealed there were no Black members amongst the organization’s voting membership. In response, the HFPA announced reforms to its membership process in an effort to diversify. While NBC said it was “encouraged” by these updates, it has not said whether the ceremony will be aired.

Controversy aside, it has been a busy year for Film and TV as productions resumed following pandemic-based shutdowns. From blockbusters to reboots to new cult favorites, there was undoubtedly a lot of entertainment to celebrate in 2021.

The nominations — announced on Monday morning by Snoop Dogg and HFPA president Helen Hoehne from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills — can be read in full below.

Best Television Series — Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Catriona Balfe, Belfast

Araiana Debose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick Tick Boom

West Side Story

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Son Ahmad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 9

