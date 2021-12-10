‘Vienna Blood’ Season 2: PBS Sets a Premiere Date, Unveils a First Look (PHOTOS)

PBS is setting a Season 2 premiere date for its crime drama series Vienna Blood, which will present three new two-part mysteries from writer Steven Thompson.

Based on the best-selling novels by Frank Tallis, Vienna Blood is set against the glittering background of 1900s Vienna and follows psychoanalyst Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) who team up to solve crimes. Airing across six consecutive Sundays, Season 2 will officially kick off on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Along with airing on PBS, viewers can catch up with upcoming episodes as they’re released via PBS.org and the PBS Video app. Filmed on location in Vienna, the series chronicles Max and Oskar’s crime-solving shenanigans around a city where philosophy, psychology, and art are the talk of the cafes.

But under the shiny veneer, a dangerous sense of nationalism and anti-Semitism are on the rise, and when murder is afoot, Max and Oskar at the prime individuals to tackle such circumstances. With Max being a disciple of Sigmund Freud and combining Oskar’s practical knowledge, the pair take on some of Vienna’s most baffling cases.

Among the subjects being tackled in Season 2, the two-part mysteries include titles such as “The Melancholy Countess,” “The Devil’s Kiss,” and “Darkness Rising.” Helping bring these cases to television are director Robert Dornhelm who works alongside writer Thompson.

Vienna Blood is produced by Endor Productions and MR Film in co-production with Red Arrow Studios International, ZDF Germany, and ORF with the assistance of Fernsehfonds Austria, Film Fonds Vienna, and Kultur Niederöesterreich.

Don’t miss Max and Oskar as they get back to the business of crime-solving when Vienna Blood Season 2 arrives early next year.

Vienna Blood, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 9, 2022, 10/9c, PBS, Check your local listings